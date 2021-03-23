Dr. William Schroer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schroer, MD
Dr. William Schroer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
SSM Health12349 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
SSM Orthopedics12266 De Paul Dr Ste 220, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Schroer has replaced both of my knees and I highly recommend him to everyone I know.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Univ Hosp of Cleveland
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Dr. Schroer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
