Dr. William Schroder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schroder, MD
Overview
Dr. William Schroder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Schroder works at
Locations
-
1
Navicent Vascular Institute575 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-9762Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Center of Central Georgia777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-9762
-
3
Heart of Georgia Medical Associates LLC320 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 743-9762Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroder?
Dr. Schroder is an amazing surgeon. Our experience was based on urgency and he did a fantastic job of performing his skills and communicating with our family. Very personable and caring. I was confident of the care my mother received by him and his colleagues.
About Dr. William Schroder, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1619956851
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroder works at
Dr. Schroder has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.