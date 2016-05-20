Overview

Dr. William Schroder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Schroder works at Navicent Vascular Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.