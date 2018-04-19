Overview

Dr. William Schreiber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Schreiber works at Family Care Medical in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.