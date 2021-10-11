Overview

Dr. William Schooley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Schooley works at Neurosurgical Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN, Mount Juliet, TN and Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.