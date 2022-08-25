Dr. William Schoolcraft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoolcraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schoolcraft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Schoolcraft, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Schoolcraft works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine10290 RIDGEGATE CIR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7578
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoolcraft?
We are incredibly grateful for CCRM’s support and success during our fertility journey. They are the best in the field, dedicated to optimizing fertility outcomes. They are extremely knowledgeable and thorough, with a comprehensive approach that provides assurance no stone will be left unturned. The fertility nurses are caring, patient and supportive throughout the entire process, always at the ready for any questions or guidance. You are in extremely capable hands with CCRM. We couldn’t recommend more highly.
About Dr. William Schoolcraft, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457371429
Education & Certifications
- UCLA school of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoolcraft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoolcraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoolcraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoolcraft works at
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoolcraft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoolcraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoolcraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoolcraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.