Dr. William Schoen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Schoen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-4429
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Did not know if I was knowing to make it but he pulled me through.
About Dr. William Schoen, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619920998
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
