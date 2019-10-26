See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. William Schoen, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Schoen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1401 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-4429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2019
    Did not know if I was knowing to make it but he pulled me through.
    Jack Taylor — Oct 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Schoen, MD
    About Dr. William Schoen, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619920998
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
