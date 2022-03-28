Dr. William Schnitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schnitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Schnitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Coll Med
Dr. Schnitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sestak Rheumatology3555 NW 58th St Ste 804, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 548-0430
-
2
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center of Oklahoma Pllc1015 N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 606-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnitz?
I have seen Dr Schnitz for 20 years, he has saved my life. I could not ask for a better care giver, he has gone the extra mile over and over for me. The staff has always treated me fairly and willing to help no matter what I ask of them. I highly recommend Dr Schnitz to anyone . He has been totally honest with my treatments, even some was hard to hear. I am almost 73 and I owe much of my longevity to Dr Schnitz.
About Dr. William Schnitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1629015763
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnitz works at
Dr. Schnitz has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.