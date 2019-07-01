Dr. William Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schlesinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Schlesinger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Advanced Pain Management170 Great Neck Rd Ste LL2, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-9140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible professional, with a vast knowledge willing to share with respect and dignity with patients. Most highly recommended.
About Dr. William Schlesinger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811921307
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlesinger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.
