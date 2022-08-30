Overview

Dr. William Schleicher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Schleicher works at University Hospitals Medical Group in Westlake, OH with other offices in Middlebrg Hts, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.