Dr. William Schleicher, MD
Dr. William Schleicher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.
University Hospitals Medical Group-obgyn960 Clague Rd Ste 2410, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2814Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Hospitals Medical Practice - Plastic Surgery7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C212, Middlebrg Hts, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2725Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This surgery went exceptionally well. The staff and doctor were fantastic and I couldn’t be happier.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic - Aesthetic Fellowship
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine - Plastic Surgery
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine - MD
- Virginia Tech - Biology
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Schleicher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schleicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schleicher works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleicher.
