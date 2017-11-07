See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. William Schlaff, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Schlaff, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schlaff works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
First Trimester Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Female Infertility
First Trimester Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening

Treatment frequency



Female Infertility Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2017
    100% recommendation. Dr. Schlaff made me feel that I was not crazy to want to keep my uterus intact and have my fibroid removed in my 30s. Other doctors did not even ask me what I wanted - they just told me to get it removed. Not with Dr. Schlaff - we talked. He listened. He got it done.
    ash in yardley, pa — Nov 07, 2017
    About Dr. William Schlaff, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1699862748
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
