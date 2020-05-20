Dr. William Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Schell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Med)|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute Riverside Orthopaedics at Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 Directions (516) 636-2657
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (516) 636-2657
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schell is a very nice doctor who listens to you and addresses any concerns that you might have. I am glad that he will be repairing my torn rotator cuff.
About Dr. William Schell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235234899
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
- Mt Sinai West|St. Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York
- Mount Sinai St Lukes
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Med)|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schell has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.