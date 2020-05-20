Overview

Dr. William Schell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Med)|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Schell works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute Riverside Orthopaedics at Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

