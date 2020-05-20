See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. William Schell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Schell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Med)|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Schell works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute Riverside Orthopaedics at Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute Riverside Orthopaedics at Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 (516) 636-2657
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH
    201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 (516) 636-2657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Systemic Chondromalacia
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 20, 2020
Dr. Schell is a very nice doctor who listens to you and addresses any concerns that you might have. I am glad that he will be repairing my torn rotator cuff.
Albert Sealy — May 20, 2020
About Dr. William Schell, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1235234899
Education & Certifications

  Lenox Hill Hospital|Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
  Mt Sinai West|St. Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York
  Mount Sinai St Lukes
  University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Med)|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
  Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schell works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute Riverside Orthopaedics at Columbus Circle in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schell’s profile.

Dr. Schell has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

