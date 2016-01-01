See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. William Schechter, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
40 years of experience

Dr. William Schechter, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Schechter works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Presbyterian Hospital Building (PH)
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-7114

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Chronic Pain
Itchy Skin
Abdominal Pain
Chronic Pain
Itchy Skin
Abdominal Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    About Dr. William Schechter, MD

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366596082
    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    • Critical Care Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
