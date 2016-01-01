Overview

Dr. William Schechter, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Schechter works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.