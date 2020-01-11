Dr. William Schafranek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafranek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schafranek, MD
Dr. William Schafranek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Clinton Office1738 Route 31, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 788-1710Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-1710Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 8:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Consistently good.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1982815635
- Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafranek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafranek.
