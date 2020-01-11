Overview

Dr. William Schafranek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Schafranek works at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates in Clinton, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.