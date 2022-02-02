Dr. William Scaljon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scaljon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Scaljon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Scaljon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Scaljon works at
Locations
1
Jenkins Clinic Inc3925 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 220, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 605-4848
2
Jenkins Clinic Inc95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4848
3
Piedmont West Office1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 240-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He found my problem 30 years ago when five other doctors couldn't find it! Minor surgery fix. Excellent doc.
- Urology
- English
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Urology
Dr. Scaljon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scaljon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scaljon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scaljon works at
Dr. Scaljon has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scaljon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scaljon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scaljon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scaljon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scaljon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.