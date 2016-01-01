Dr. Saye Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Saye Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Saye Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Colonial Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-5063
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saye Jr?
About Dr. William Saye Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962405837
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saye Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saye Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saye Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saye Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saye Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saye Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.