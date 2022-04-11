See All Dermatologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. William Sawchuk, MD

Dermatology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Sawchuk, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sawchuk works at William Sawchuk MD & Gayle Masri-fridling MD Ltd. in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William Sawchuk MD & Gayle Masri-fridling MD Ltd.
    8320 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 303, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 532-7211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mike Stacy — Apr 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Sawchuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205954542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Sawchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawchuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawchuk works at William Sawchuk MD & Gayle Masri-fridling MD Ltd. in Vienna, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sawchuk’s profile.

    Dr. Sawchuk has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawchuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

