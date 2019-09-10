Dr. William Sauve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sauve, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sauve, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Locations
Poplar Springs Hospital350 Poplar Dr, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 733-6874
Greenbrook TMS Charlottesville630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 185, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (855) 998-4867
TMS Neurohealth Centers8405 Greensboro Dr Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (855) 333-4867
TMS NeuroHealth Centers675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 210, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 327-1660
TMS NeuroHealth Centers100 Eastshore Dr Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (855) 940-4867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good. One of the better psychiatrist out there. Probably one of the most helpful. Was very upfront and honest about TMS and the outcome.
About Dr. William Sauve, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Mercyhurst
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauve has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.