Overview

Dr. William Sardella, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Allentown Affiliated Hospitals, Colon and Rectal Surgery



Dr. Sardella works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.