Overview

Dr. William Sanderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Sanderson works at Urology/Oncology Specialists PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.