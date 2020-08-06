Dr. William Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sanders, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
Terrace Pediatric Group342 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2143
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Employee Health Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
It was Great.
About Dr. William Sanders, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154654960
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona, Tucson
- University of Tennessee - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.