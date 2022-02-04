See All Neurologists in San Marcos, CA
Dr. William Samuel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Samuel works at Southwest Neurology Medical Group in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Neurology Medical Group
    1132 San Marino Dr Ste 209, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Essential Tremor
Headache
Restless Leg Syndrome
Essential Tremor
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 04, 2022
Excellent neurological specialist! Takes time to diligently assess and research each aspect of patient’s condition in both an easy to understand presentation coupled with an affable & engaging personality. The best!!
About Dr. William Samuel, MD

  • Neurology
  • 33 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, French
  • 1396709382
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UCSD
  • L A Co Usc Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
  • Neurology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Samuel works at Southwest Neurology Medical Group in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Samuel’s profile.

Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

