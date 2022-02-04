Dr. William Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Samuel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
Southwest Neurology Medical Group1132 San Marino Dr Ste 209, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent neurological specialist! Takes time to diligently assess and research each aspect of patient’s condition in both an easy to understand presentation coupled with an affable & engaging personality. The best!!
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396709382
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- L A Co Usc Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Neurology
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Samuel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
