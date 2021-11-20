See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. William Samson, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Samson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Samson works at Comprehensive Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breastlink of New York
    1790 Broadway Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 590-5580
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    Nov 20, 2021
    I had a breast lift about 2 weeks ago and so far the results are great staff is very polite no wait time
    Mel — Nov 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Samson, MD
    About Dr. William Samson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508857855
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samson works at Comprehensive Breast Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Samson’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

