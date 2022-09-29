See All Podiatrists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. William Salcedo, DPM

Podiatry
5 (274)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Salcedo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|WM SCHOLL COLL POD MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Salcedo works at Salcedo Podiatry in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Salcedo Podiatry
    1331 SE Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 276-4951
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 274 ratings
    Patient Ratings (274)
    5 Star
    (267)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Excellent
    S. Z. — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Salcedo, DPM
    About Dr. William Salcedo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477558500
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pembroke Pines Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pembroke Pines Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|WM SCHOLL COLL POD MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Salcedo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salcedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salcedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salcedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salcedo works at Salcedo Podiatry in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salcedo’s profile.

    274 patients have reviewed Dr. Salcedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salcedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salcedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salcedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

