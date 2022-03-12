Overview

Dr. William Salazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Salazar works at William Salazar MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.