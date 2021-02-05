Dr. William Sachs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sachs, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Sachs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Adult and Child Footcare LLC10 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 255-7070
Adult and Child Footcare167 AVENUE AT THE CMN, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 389-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachs?
From start to finish they has been awesome experience. Once I had a foot issue the reality of how important my feet are! I can't say enough about dr. Sachs, professional, personable, excellent surgical facility. Local office great location, parking. Took care of my issues as they progressed. The admin, nurses and Dr. Sachs. Thank you for excellent care.
About Dr. William Sachs, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588687065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
