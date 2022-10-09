Overview

Dr. William Russell III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Russell III works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.