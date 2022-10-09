Dr. William Russell III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Russell III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Russell III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Russell III works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt1905 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for years now, to check up on a kidney cancer, removed one kidney and have been following up with him ever since. My first visit with him was during the office lunch break, he told them for me to come in during his lunch. He was magnificent in all ways. Courteous, nice, explained things very well. I had a couple friends come with me due to me not being married at the time. He welcomed them. He took out my kidney with no cancer spread to other areas. This was a large tumor. Anyway, each visit is always good. I know he has retired since my last appt and he told me I would be seeing someone new this time. I was happy for him but knowing that he saved my life was sad to say good bye but it is time for him to have some fun. Thanks Dr. Russell...................forever grateful!!
About Dr. William Russell III, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Affil Hosps|University Of Fl College Of Med
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Russell III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Russell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell III works at
Dr. Russell III has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russell III speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell III.
