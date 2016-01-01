See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. William Russell, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Russell, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Russell works at MUSC Neurology in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Emergency Room - Jonathan Lucas
    96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Russell, MD

    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649267451
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

