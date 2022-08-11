Dr. William Rush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rush, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Davue Obgyn Associates Inc9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lifestages Centers for Women in Middletown200 Medical Center Dr Ste 160, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions
Lifestages Centers for Women at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 320, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit. Was impresssed with the entire experience. Kind of a personal issue, but the Drs. made me feel very comfortable!
About Dr. William Rush, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295858355
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
