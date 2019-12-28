Dr. William Rusche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rusche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Rusche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Daviess Community Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Locations
1
Varicose Vein Treatment Center3209 W Fullerton Pike Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 825-6006
2
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology3201 W Reddy Way, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (312) 388-8676
3
Monroe Medical Group - Multi Specialty Clinic3211 W Reddy Way, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 825-0777
4
Primary Medicine Associates LLC421 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 332-4468
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rusche is wonderful. He is patient and caring. I would recommend him to any family member. He is resourceful and his staff members usually respond to calls fairly quickly.
About Dr. William Rusche, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134202880
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusche has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.