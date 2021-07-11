Dr. William Rupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rupp, MD
Dr. William Rupp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
- 1 1141 SUMMIT AVE, Saint Paul, MN 55105 Directions (651) 222-7898
It has been a few years since I last saw Dr. Rupp. He had taken on my case after another surgeon, at Unity, flubbed an endoscopy that caused a hiatal hernia at the VBG band site. He took me back and revisioned my VBG into a Roux-en-Y saving my life again, as I was unable to keep food down. Period! Even though it was an open surgery again, he was able to make a small stomach out of what was left from my scared-up stomach from the original surgery, which was performed in 1995, and the revisional surgery in 2013. I am very grateful for Dr. Rupp's expertise, he and his staff had always been awesome, and he tells you the truth. Unfortunately, sometimes the truth hurts, but he is the only surgeon I have ever come in contact with that is honest with his advice. It is up to me to take it and run with it. Good luck in your decisions, whatever they may be. I wish I lived in MN, as I would still be a patient of Dr. Rupp's. Not everyone has compassion for their patients and their craft.
