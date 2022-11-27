Dr. William Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rudolph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Rudolph, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians - First Colonial Road Suite 2001080 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-6070
- 2 2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 512, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudolph operated on me in March and June 2022 for a fistula and blockage in my colon. He is a wonderful and extremely experienced surgeon. Although my surgery was complicated, I did very well. Three months later he did a reversal of my temporary stoma and my recovery for both surgeries was good. He definitely is a great Surgeon and I’d recommend him to anyone needing a colon surgery. He’s up front and puts you at ease.
About Dr. William Rudolph, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407917875
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.
