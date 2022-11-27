See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. William Rudolph, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Rudolph, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Rudolph works at Sentara Healthcare in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Family Medicine Physicians - First Colonial Road Suite 200
    1080 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 395-6070
  2. 2
    2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 512, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 507-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Rudolph, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407917875
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudolph works at Sentara Healthcare in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rudolph’s profile.

    Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

