Overview

Dr. William Rubinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 67 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Rubinson works at Ame Medical Group-Long Beach Urgent Care in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, Van Nuys, CA and Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.