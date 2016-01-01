Dr. William Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Roy, MD
Dr. William Roy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Cancer Center of Acadiana1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8400
American Family Care - Daphne6631 Park Dr, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 375-2270
American Family Care - Fairhope10040A County Road 48, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 517-8055
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Yale U Sch of Med
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- University Of Louisville
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.