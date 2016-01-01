See All General Dentists in Evansville, IN
Overview

Dr. William Rouch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evansville, IN. 

Dr. Rouch works at Franklin Street Dentistry in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin Street Dentistry
    2300 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712 (812) 618-0283
    • Delta Dental

    About Dr. William Rouch, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497801195
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Rouch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouch works at Franklin Street Dentistry in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rouch’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

