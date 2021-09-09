Overview

Dr. William Rotzler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Rotzler works at MEDICAL PLAZA III in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.