Dr. William Rotzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Rotzler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Rotzler works at
Locations
Medical Plaza III705 E Marshall Ave Ste 5003, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-3035
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 12 year old son had almost daily nosebleeds since he was a toddler. Dr Rotzler easily saw his problem was a deviated septum, performed a cauterization on the troublesome side, and my son has not had a single nosebleed since! I appreciate how clear he was in explaining options, and how he helped my son through the procedure. The office staff were also kind and helpful. I would recommend Dr. Rotzler's practice for your ENT needs! ??
About Dr. William Rotzler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotzler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rotzler has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotzler.
