Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. William Roth, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Michael L. Shelling MD LLC10075 S Jog Rd Ste 206, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 731-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR WILLIAM ROTH IS AN EXCELLENT DOCTOR VERY CONSIDERATED GREAT COMMUNICATIONS SKILLS AFTER VISIT FOLLOWS UP ALWAYS
About Dr. William Roth, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801902846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
