Dr. William Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Roth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Southern Urology120 Rue Louis Xiv Bldg 2, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-9155
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
I saw Dr Roths nurse practioner today for the first time (Dylan} and this guy is just as AWESOME as Dr. Roth. Dylan let me talk and he listened to what I had to say. I really like both of these people alot. Stacy works with Dr. Roth and Dylan, she is one beautiful little Earth Angel and is on top of everything that goes on. The location I go to is 120 Rue Louis XIV bldg 2, Lafayette, LA 70508. All the people that work there are super friendly! Thank You so much guys for making me feel at home. I am 69 years young and getting hard EVERY DAY is still AWESOME, I will stick with Dr. Roth till I die.
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215934187
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
