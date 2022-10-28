Dr. William Rossy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rossy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Rossy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Rossy works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 5 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-8131
-
3
Princeton Orthopaedic Associates340 Scotch Rd, Ewing, NJ 08628 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossy?
Doctor Rossy saw me after I spent an entire night in an ER without seeing a doctor, getting treatment, or having a diagnosis. In a few minutes, he listened to me, had a likely diagnosis, and a treatment plan. How comforting!
About Dr. William Rossy, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1891012183
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossy accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossy works at
Dr. Rossy has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.