Dr. William Rossy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They completed their residency with Jf Kennedy Hospital



Dr. Rossy works at Prime Care Medical Group in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.