Dr. William Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ross, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NY Med Coll and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Pain Consultants - Estrella9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Valley Pain Consultants - Northwest10230 W Happy Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
I am completely delighted with my appt with Dr. Ross. He explained everything clearly- what my problems were and my options to resolve. He's also very confident and sure-- I have no doubts in him.
About Dr. William Ross, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1669783064
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Mem Hosp
- Contra Col Cty Hosp
- Lenndy Hill Hosp
- NY Med Coll
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.