Overview

Dr. William Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Mid-America Retina Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.