Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Rosenberg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Warm Springs office8205 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor and person. I lived in Henderson NV in 2019 & 2020. During this time Dr. Rosenberg took care of most of my body parts. Injections into my feet(s), knees (Synvick-1 ), hips and shoulders. The outcome from the injections were pain free for months. Extremely professional and makes you feel comfortable. His knowledge of sports history goes far back, which I enjoyed. You will be glad that you chose him for your doctor. Dr. Rosenberg spends a lot of time with you and takes his time with the injections making sure that the needle gets into the joint space. The injections do not hurt. Most importantly, Dr. Rosenberg is always on time with his appointments. 10 Stars out of 5.
About Dr. William Rosenberg, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538106497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
