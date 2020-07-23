Dr. William Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Rosenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Center for the Relief of Pain2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411B, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 325-2795
Center for the Relief of Pain1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 325-2794
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am a verified patient of Dr. Rosenberg. God bless him and his amazing staff. He helped me when others would NOT. He took a tough spinal patient (me) and helped me. My spinal cord stimulator has helped me SO MUCH. May God bless this place, and thank you so much to the staff. - Chris Hoover
About Dr. William Rosenberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident, Neurosurgery, Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
