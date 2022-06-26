See All Family Doctors in Dix Hills, NY
Dr. William Romero, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Romero, MD

Family Medicine
5 (232)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Romero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dix Hills, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Philippines.

Dr. Romero works at Romero Clinic in Dix Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jackie Orfanos, MD
Dr. Jackie Orfanos, MD
10 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Nelson, MD
Dr. Alan Nelson, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Timson, MD
Dr. Charles Timson, MD
6 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Romero Clinic
    103 Majestic Dr, Dix Hills, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 858-0500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cosmetic Conditions
Radiesse® Injections
Venous Sclerotherapy
Cosmetic Conditions
Radiesse® Injections
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 232 ratings
    Patient Ratings (232)
    5 Star
    (224)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?

    Jun 26, 2022
    Dr Romero is the best. Always a natural look after your treatments. I have been a patient for years and recommend 5 stars excellent
    Rs — Jun 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Romero, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Romero, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Romero to family and friends

    Dr. Romero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Romero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Romero, MD.

    About Dr. William Romero, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508980426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Medical College Lincoln Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of the Philippines
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    232 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Romero, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.