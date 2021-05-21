Dr. William Roman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Roman, DPM
Dr. William Roman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Mobile Physicians Group LLC2308 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-9588Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Roman is great. He Is very smart and caring and listens to his patients.
About Dr. William Roman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760442271
- Norwegian American Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- SAINT XAVIER UNIVERSITY
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.