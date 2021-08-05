Overview

Dr. William Rollefson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital.



Dr. Rollefson works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Bryant, AR and Helena, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.