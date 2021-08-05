Dr. William Rollefson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollefson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rollefson, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rollefson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital.
Dr. Rollefson works at
Locations
Arkansas Heart Hospital1701 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-7000
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic - Saline21514 Interstate 30 N, Bryant, AR 72022 Directions (501) 664-5860
Cardiology Associates/Memphis1803 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste B, Helena, AR 72342 Directions (800) 264-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional,friendly and highly knowledgeable in his field of medicine.I would reccomend him to anyone,and have done so many times.
About Dr. William Rollefson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rollefson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollefson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollefson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollefson works at
Dr. Rollefson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollefson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollefson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollefson.
