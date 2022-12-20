Overview

Dr. William Rolle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Rolle works at Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.