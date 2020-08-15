Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rogers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark A D'eramo MD455 Rice Rd Ste 110, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (919) 484-1015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Was embarrassed to talk about my problems. I sat down first with Julie who made me feel instantly at ease. Funny. Got to see Dr. Rogers and I felt like the world was going to be ok again after all. Such a pro. Sincere, really listens and has good input for your situation. Made several follow up appointments. Highly Recommend. Thank you
About Dr. William Rogers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1811199896
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.