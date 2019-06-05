Overview

Dr. William Rogers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL.



Dr. Rogers works at Alabama Foot Specialists in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.