Dr. William Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6600
-
2
Bristol Regional Medical Center Psychiatric Unit1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-1121
-
3
Urology Clinic At Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Dr. ROGERS saw me ,diagnosed me and cured me of my cancer promptly . He did robotic surgery on me that went just as he said ,no problem with it at all. His concern n followup is most appreciated and I still continue to see him just for regular maintenance to make sure nothing else shows up.God Bless Dr.Rogers n his whole team and staff
About Dr. William Rogers, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043463029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.